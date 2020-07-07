Colorado among the top states with most remote workers

DENVER — According to a new report, Colorado ranks among the top 15 states in terms of its volume of remote worker population.
The report, from Boulder-based FlexJobs, ranked the states with the highest number of remote job postings since the start of 2019.
Currently, 8.6% of workers in Colorado work remotely – in Denver, it is 8.2%. Boulder has the highest percentage, at 14.9%; the second highest is Broomfield at 9.4%.
While workers can work remotely anywhere, a vast majority of those working remote jobs are required to reside in a specific region by their employer – only 5% of remote positions don’t.
