State workforce centers get funds for job seekers affected by COVID-19

Two grants are now available to help Coloradans get back to work via extra funding for workforce centers.

DENVER — Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) on Thursday announced a targeted injection of funds into two programs targeting job seekers who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the state.

"As we work on Colorado’s economic recovery, it’s important that Coloradans know that there are resources available to help them find jobs,” said Executive Director of CDLE Joe Barela. “The COResponds and RecoverCO grants can help many job seekers find temporary and permanent work. To date, 326 Coloradans have participated in these programs.”

CDLE, the agency overseeing the grants, encouraged job seekers to contact their local workforce center to see if they are eligible for either one.

CDLE said the COResponds grant funds the state’s workforce centers to connect job seekers who have been laid off, as well as those who are currently underemployed or self-employed, with temporary job opportunities. The grant runs until March 31, 2022.

RecoverCO funds the state’s workforce centers to provide additional career and training services. There are 53 workforce centers across the state that provide a wide array of no-cost services to Colorado’s workers and employers, including individualized help with resumes and interview skills, connections to job and training opportunities and more. The grant also runs until March 31, 2022.