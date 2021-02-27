Colorado labor department releasing new online dashboard

The dashboard will include information about the number of claimants paid, call center workloads, common issues and resources for job-seekers.

DENVER — On Friday, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced it is releasing a new online dashboard.

CDLE said the purpose of this tool is to allow claimants to have easy access to the answers they are looking for when using the new unemployment benefits system, MyUI+.

CDLE announced that Phase Two of the rollout of federal unemployment benefits began Saturday. This allowed claimants who had previously exhausted benefits before Dec. 26 to file for resumed benefits.

The dashboard will be updated daily Monday through Friday with data points.

The dashboard will include:

The number of claimants paid.

The amount of benefits being paid out.

Call center workloads.

The number of integrity holds released through ID.me.

A list of ongoing and forthcoming upgrades.

Outline of common scenarios claimants are experiencing and their solutions.

“We want our claimants to have easy access to the answers they are looking for, and this resource will help us achieve that," said Executive Director of CDLE Joe Barela. "We recognize many claimants have had trouble navigating the new system and connecting with our call center to get the help they need. We hear you, and we are working around the clock to provide additional communication channels” added Barela.

The new online resource also has a dedicated section for job-seekers to help satisfy the required work-search activities while getting connected to the tens of thousands of available jobs across the state. Claimants can access the dashboard at ColoradoUI.gov by clicking the daily dashboard button.

CDLE will also be hosting two virtual town halls Wednesday, March 3. The first will be in English at 1 p.m., the second will be in Spanish at 3 p.m. Participants will be able to join online or by phone. Registration details are available at ColoradoUI.gov. The town halls will cover system optimizations, federal extended benefit programs, ID.me and more.

