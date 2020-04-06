WATCH LIVE: Colorado labor officials provide unemployment update

Initial unemployment claims have declined for the seventh straight week, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) is scheduled to give an update at 10 a.m. on Thursday after announcing initial unemployment claims have declined for the seventh straight week.

CDLE said there were 12,149 initial unemployment claims filed the week ending May 30, and 15,603 claims the week before.

CDLE said 6,515 initial claims were made to the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) by gig workers and self-employed workers between May 24 and May 30.

In the past 11 weeks, CDLE said 433,552 initial regular unemployment claims have been filed, and 83,862 initial PUA claims have been field, for a total of 517,414.

Top 5 industries with highest claims:

Accommodation and Food Services: 2,364

Retail Trade: 1,637

Healthcare and Social Service: 1,536

Administrative and Support and

Waste Management and Remediation Services: 1,277

Manufacturing: 922

CDLE said about $315 million and $373 million in regular unemployment benefits were paid out in April and May 2020, respectively. $102.8 million in benefits were paid out in May 2009, the previous highest monthly total CDLE has on record.

Benefits paid - Regular unemployment benefits:

Week ending May 30: $86.2 Million

Week ending May 23: $95.3 Million

Week ending May 16: $88.8 Million

Week ending May 9: $96.0 Million

Week ending May 2: $84.8 Million

Week ending April 25: $86.1 Million

Week ending April 18: $74.1 Million

Week ending April 11: $62.0 Million

Week ending April 4: $29.8 Million

About $193.2 million in federal benefits for PUA claims were paid between April 20 and May 30, according to CDLE.

The CDLE office will reopen on June 8 for in-person services to assist claimants, and has set up a system for employers to report job refusals.

On June 1, a form will be placed on the CDLE website to allow customers to schedule an appointment.