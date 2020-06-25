Colorado initial unemployment claims dip below 10,000 for first time in 3 months

State labor officials are holding their weekly press call at 10 a.m. Thursday. You can watch it live inside this article.

DENVER — For the first time in three months, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) said initial claims for regular unemployment fell below 10,000, with 9,882 claims filed for the week ending June 20.

CDLE also reported that 10,385 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims were filed last week. That's down from the week ending in June 13, when 17,945 PUA claims were filed.

Over the last 14 weeks, a total of 466,645 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed and a grand total of 588,988 claims, including federal PUA benefits, according to the CDLE.

The department also announced Thursday that it has paid out approximately $2.7 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29. That number includes regular unemployment benefits, those filing PUA claims and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) claims, which provides eligible claimants an extra $600 in federal benefits each week.

Benefits paid since March 29:

Regular UI: $971 million

$971 million Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (gig workers/self-employed): $327 million

(gig workers/self-employed): $327 million Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600/weekly UI benefits to eligible claimants): About $1.47 Billion

Top 10 industries with highest Initial claims

Accommodation and Food Services: 1,172 (11.6% of claims for week) Education Services: 1,138 (11.3%) Healthcare and Social Service: 1,058 (10.5%) Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services: 909 (9.0%) Retail Trade: 864 (8.5%) Manufacturing: 845 (8.4%) Transportation and Warehousing: 670 (6.6%) Construction: 510 (5.0%) Professional and Technical Services: 504 (5.0%) Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 453 (4.5%)

Last week, CDLE said they have stopped payment on thousands of suspected fraudulent claims that would have totaled $34 million.

Other states have reported issues with fraudulent claims over the past few weeks. Fraudulent claimants tend to use a stolen identification, file a claim for PUA and request benefits for back weeks.

Also last week, the CDLE also announced that from April to May, state employers added 68,800 jobs and the state's unemployment rate decreased 2 percentage points to 10.2%.