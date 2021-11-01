Unemployment fraud complaints are on the rise in Colorado. Here's what do if you fall victim

There are some immediate steps that you can take to address it.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) and Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are continuing to see an uptick in fraudulent unemployment claims filed in recent weeks.

More than 40,000 regular initial unemployment (UI) claims were filed for the week ending Jan. 2, and CDLE said that fraudulent claims were likely a major contributor to the high total.

If you received a Reliacard debit card or other paperwork from CDLE but have not filed an unemployment claim, CBI said your personal information may have been used to file a fraudulent claim.

CBI advises Coloradans to report the fraudulent claims on CDLE's website by following these steps:

Click on "Report Fraud" and then "Submit a Fraud Report." Enter your email address. For type of Fraud, click on: "My identity was used to file an unemployment claim" or "I have received a Reliacard with someone else's name". If you received a U.S. Bank Reliacard for Colorado unemployment benefits but did not file a claim, fill out the U.S Bank form at this link and contact U.S. Bank immediately at 1-855-279-1678. Tell them that a fraudulent unemployment claim was filed using your information, and ask them to deactivate the card. If you discover any incorrect or fraudulent information on your credit report, you should dispute it with the credit bureau directly.

CBI said this process for reporting the fraudulent claims will alert the proper investigators for the State of Colorado.

Late last week, a Twitter account was suspended for imitating CDLE and trying to gain sensitive information from users.

This comes as the state's new online unemployment benefits system launched on Sunday. The new system, called MyUI+, replaces two previous systems: the MyUI Claimant and the PUA Online system.

CDLE said a detailed analysis of the fraud reports will be conducted in the coming weeks, with the findings presented in a future unemployment update.