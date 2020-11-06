WATCH LIVE: Colorado labor department provides weekly update

Initial unemployment claims have risen from the week prior for the first time in eight weeks, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

DENVER — For the first time in eight weeks, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) is reporting a slight uptick in the number of initial regular unemployment claims from the week prior.

The Department announced a total of 12,941 initial regular unemployment claims filed the week ending June 6, up slightly from 12,149 the week before.

In addition, there were 10,151 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial unemployment claims for gig workers and those who are self-employed filed last week. This is also up from 6,414 the week prior, the CDLE said.

The CDLE will host its weekly press call at 10 a.m Thursday to provide an update on work search requirements for UI claimants. 9NEWS will stream the update inside this article and on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

Top 5 industries with highest claims:

Accommodation and Food Services: 1,853

Healthcare and Social Service: 1,347

Retail Trade: 1,228

Administrative and Support and

Waste Management and Remediation Services: 1,028

Manufacturing: 805

In the past twelve weeks, a total of 446,493 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed and a grand total of 540,506 claims including federal PUA benefits, according to the CDLE.

Since the beginning of March 2020, CDLE said $2.2 billion in unemployment benefits have been paid out. For comparison, CDPHE said about $2.1 billion in benefits were paid out in all of 2010, the height of the economic recession.

Benefits paid - Regular unemployment benefits:

Week ending June 6: $93.1 Million

Week ending May 30: $86.2 Million

Week ending May 23: $95.3 Million

Week ending May 16: $88.8 Million

Week ending May 9: $96.0 Million

Week ending May 2: $84.8 Million

Week ending April 25: $86.1 Million

Week ending April 18: $74.1 Million

Week ending April 11: $62.0 Million

Week ending April 4: $29.8 Million

Also on Thursday, the CDLE launched a new resource page on its website around work search requirements in an effort to provide guidance to claimants on what is required to maintain their UI eligibility while they are unemployed.

Up until now, the CDLE said that requirement had been waived due to Gov. Polis' stay-at-home and safer-at-home executive orders.

The CDLE office reopened on June 8 for in-person services to assist claimants, and has set up a system for employers to report job refusals.