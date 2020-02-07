Colorado unemployment claims dip below 10K for 2nd straight week

The department of labor announced Thursday that it has paid out approximately $3 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29.

DENVER — Regular initial unemployment claims in Colorado have stayed below 10,000 for a second straight week, according to a Thursday update from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE)

A total of 8,566 initial claims were filed for the week ending June 27, down from 9,882 claims the week before.

CDLE also reported that 6,173 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims were filed last week. That's down from the week ending in June 20, when 10,385 PUA claims were filed.

Over the last 15 weeks, a total of 475,211 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed and a grand total of 603,727 claims, including federal PUA benefits, according to the department.

Since March 29, the CDLE said it has paid out about $3 billion in unemployment benefits. That number includes regular unemployment benefits, those filing PUA claims and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) claims, which provides eligible claimants an extra $600 in federal benefits each week.

Benefits paid since March 29:

Regular UI: $1.05 billion

$1.05 billion Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (gig workers/self-employed): $352.4 million

(gig workers/self-employed): $352.4 million Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600/weekly UI benefits to eligible claimants): About $1.61 billion

Colorado's unemployment update comes on the heels of a U.S. Labor Department jobs report released Thursday stating that U.S. employers added 4.8 million jobs in June, and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%,

President Trump spoke briefly after the jobs report showed the country has recovered roughly one-third of the 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic recession.

The president touted how the jobs report shattered "all expectations." After speaking for around 25 minutes, Trump left without taking questions.