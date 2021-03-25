New unemployment claims dip slightly in Colorado

New regular unemployment claims dropped slightly from the week prior, but still topped 11,000.

COLORADO, USA — Just over 11,500 regular initial unemployment claims were made for the week ending March 20, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) reported Thursday.

The total number is 11,568, which is slightly less than the number of new claims made during the week prior.

For the week of March 20, there were also 1,922 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims filed for the same week. Since mid-March 2020, an estimated total of 881,161 regular initial unemployment claims have been filed and a grand total of 1,140,955 claims, when the PUA program is included.

For the week ending March 13, the number of continued weeks requested totaled 245,481. That number includes the following totals by UI program:

Regular UI: 88,241

PUA: 51,446

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC): 105,794

CDLE will hold a briefing on Friday, March 26 to go over the February Employment situation.

As previously reported, CDLE has identified an increase in regular UI fraudulent activity since the end of last year. Therefore, initial claims for the week ending March 20 have been adjusted in an attempt to account for fraudulent activity within regular UI.

Going forward, CDLE will adjust regular UI initial claims data for fraudulent activity, as well as publish revisions to prior weeks, when necessary. PUA initial claims are also adjusted to account for fraudulent activity.

