DENVER (AP) - Colorado's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to a historic low of 2.5% in December.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment says it's the lowest unemployment rate since a 1976 change in the way unemployment rates were calculated.

The state reports just over 80,000 people out of a civilian labor force of 3.17 million people are searching for work.

Colorado began 2019 with an unemployment rate of 3.6%. The labor department says average hourly earnings increased from $29.88 to $30.77 over the past year.

