DENVER —

Denver's growth rate for million-dollar companies is faster than in New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Seattle.

Denver is No. 13 in a new LendingTree analysis of U.S. cities analyzing the largest gain in businesses with at least $1 million in revenue from 2014 to 2016.

In Denver, the percent change over the timeframe came in at 8.6%. That represented the addition of 1,483 firms with at least $1 million in revenue.

Austin took the No. 1 spot across the U.S., adding million-dollar businesses at a clip of 15.1 percent.

LendingTree's analysis only considered businesses with employees, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Survey of Entrepreneurs.

> Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: DIA terminates agreement with contractor for Great Hall Project

RELATED: Allegiant brings air service back to Northern Colorado

RELATED: Colorado Classic releases schedule of family-friendly events

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know