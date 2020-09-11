These Denver metro jobs pay between $100,000 and $150,000

Colorado’s unemployment rate fell slightly from an adjusted rate of 6.7% in August to 6.4% in September — the 22nd-lowest rate in the country.

DENVER — Looking for a job in that pays six figures or more? If you work in technology, health care, or a scientific profession, Denver offers many possibilities.

Denver Business Journal recently reported the Denver-area jobs that pay $150,000 or more; now we look at the jobs that pay between $100,000 and $150,000.

The rankings are based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' annual mean wage data for each profession in the 10-county Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan statistical area, as of May 2019, the most recent data available. The BLS has not yet released salary data gathered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Colorado’s unemployment rate fell slightly from an adjusted rate of 6.7% in August to 6.4% in September — the 22nd-lowest rate in the country, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.