New Denver lifeguards can get $1,000 bonus

Lifeguard applicants must complete their certification and begin working by Sept. 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver officials hope to solve the city's lifeguard shortage with cash incentives.

Lifeguard applicants who successfully pass Denver's certification requirements and begin work will receive $1,000 through Denver Workforce Services.

To become eligible for the $1,000 incentive, lifeguard applicants ages 15 and up must pass the swimming certification test administered by DPR including:

Swimming 300 yards (no back or sidestroke).

Treading water using only legs for two minutes.

Completing a timed event that involves bringing a 10-pound weight to the surface in a simulated rescue scenario.

Applicants must complete their certification after June 21 and begin working by Sept. 30. DPR said it will pay the full cost of certification or renewal for job applicants.

Denver lifeguards currently earn $15.87 per hour.

Interested applicants can find more information at denvergov.org/lifeguards.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.