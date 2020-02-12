Denver workers experience higher burnout than national averages

DENVER — More than a third of Denver workers report a heightened level of burnout compared to last year, according to a study by Robert Half.
Not only is burnout higher in the Mile High City this year, 31% feel underpaid and 31% also plan to look for a new job.
The city with the highest burnout compared to 2019 is Indianapolis (46%), followed by Dallas and Raleigh, both reporting 43%.
These trends are not unique to Denver – nationally, 34 percent of workers feel more burned out and nearly a third plan to look for a new job in the future.
For employees seeking new jobs, roughly half said more money would convince them to stay. Currently, 37 percent feel underpaid nationally.
