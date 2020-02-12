x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Jobs

Denver workers experience higher burnout than national averages

With burnout rising, senior managers are concerned.
Credit: PRAETORIANPHOTO

DENVER — More than a third of Denver workers report a heightened level of burnout compared to last year, according to a study by Robert Half.

Not only is burnout higher in the Mile High City this year, 31% feel underpaid and 31% also plan to look for a new job.

The city with the highest burnout compared to 2019 is Indianapolis (46%), followed by Dallas and Raleigh, both reporting 43%.

These trends are not unique to Denver – nationally, 34 percent of workers feel more burned out and nearly a third plan to look for a new job in the future.

For employees seeking new jobs, roughly half said more money would convince them to stay. Currently, 37 percent feel underpaid nationally.

>Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: Skier-friendly estate next to Aspen Highlands resort lists for $28M

RELATED: National Retail Federation expects strong finish to the holiday season

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLocal stories from 9NEWS 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.