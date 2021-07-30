Job hunting? DIA has more than 700 openings

Lyft is providing a limited number of free rides to the job fair at DIA's Jeppesen Terminal.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) is looking to more than 700 job positions.

DIA and Denver Workforce Services will host a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 4 to help promote the opportunities at the third busiest airport in the country.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the plaza that connects the Westin hotel to the Jeppesen Terminal. Veteran candidates can attend a special session from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

More than 30 DIA employers will be participating in the job fair including concessionaires, rental car companies, TSA, United Airlines, United Ground Express and the Westin Denver international Airport.

DIA said part-time, full-time and salaried positions are available in sales, housekeeping, drivers, mechanics, tile layers, supervisors, managers and more.

Job seekers can register in advance of Wednesday's fair here.

Lyft is providing a limited number of rides at no cost. Job seekers can click here to see if they are eligible.

Job seekers can also take the RTD A-line commuter rail from downtown Denver to the airport or parking is available in the east or west garage for $5 per hour.

"[DIA] has over 30,000 badged employees from more than 1,200 different businesses at the airport who perform critical functions for our daily operations," said DIA CEO Phil Washington.

"As we continue to grow, we will see new shops and restaurants open, more airlines and other services, creating additional job opportunities for our community. There are many career choices and the airport is a great place to work with opportunities for professional growth and development. We encourage job seekers to attend the job fair and learn about the many companies and airport jobs offered at [DIA]."

To view a current list of DIA job opportunities, visit jobs.flydenver.com.

