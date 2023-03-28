Elitch Gardens, Water World hiring thousands

Summer is right around the corner and Colorado's theme and water parks need workers.

DENVER — Colorado's largest theme and water parks are gearing up for the summer with the hiring of thousands of workers.

Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park is looking for 1,500 people this season and Water World Colorado aims to hire more than 1,000 employees.

Elitch Gardens

Elitch Gardens has begun hiring more than 1,500 workers ahead of opening day on Saturday, April 29.

The park offers positions in over 15 departments with varying experience levels and positions for ages "16 to infinity."

Positions are available in maintenance, security, food service, park services, ride operations, retail, games, lifeguarding, guest services, cash control and various internships. This season, pay will start at $17.40 per hour and up depending on the position.

Elitch Gardens employees enjoy free park admission on their off days, free tickets for friends and family, employee-exclusive ride events and more.

Elitch Gardens will hold a spring job fair on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interested applicants can apply online at elitchgardens.com/jobs.

Water World

Water World Colorado is also accepting applications for the 2023 season.

The Federal Heights water park hopes to fill many of its 1,000 available jobs in food service, lifeguarding, park safety, guest services, park services, bar service and more.

Workers receive a free season pass and get discounted tickets for family and friends, plus discounted dining and free beverages. Employees must 14 years old by May 1 to work at Water World.

Water World is also offering an end-of-season bonus program. Employees can early up to $1 an hour additional for every hour worked over the summer at the end of the season.

Everyone who can is encouraged to apply in advance and learn more about various jobs and specific details waterworldcolorado.com/jobshop.

