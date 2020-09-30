FedEx Ground to hire 900 seasonal team members in Denver

FedEx wants to add 70,000 seasonal positions throughout its network to help deliver the holidays.

DENVER — FedEx has announced it expects to hire more than 70,000 seasonal workers, including 900 in Denver, ahead of the very busy holiday shipping season.

FedEx said open positions are available for package handlers, many of which may become full time job opportunities.

Interested applicants can apply and learn more at groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com.

FedEx said it offers its seasonal, part-time positions competitive rates, medical coverage after completion of eligibility period, vision and dental benefits, tuition assistance and training and growth opportunities.

UPS has also announced it will hire 2,500 seasonal workers in Denver ahead of the very busy holiday shipping season.

Target has announced plans to hire 2,500 in Denver to help with the holiday shopping season.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.