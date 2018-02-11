AURORA — A job fair for the new Gaylord Rockies Resort near Denver International Airport will take place Friday and Saturday in Aurora.

Managers are hiring for all positions at the hotel including bellhops, housekeeping staff, bartenders, chefs for the restaurant, accounting, and information technology. More info on available jobs can be found at this link.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

It’ll be held at the hotel’s convention center at 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard in Aurora.

A few weeks ago, we learned more than a million rooms are already booked for the property in the coming years.

Gaylord Rockies Resort is expected to open on December 18.

We are all set and ready for our GRAND HIRE EVENT! Come on out and become a STAR ⭐️! #nowhiring #openingsoon #almostthere #lovewhereyouwork #jobs @ Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center https://t.co/f9EzbAzsXu — Gaylord Rockies (@gaylordrockies) November 2, 2018

© 2018 KUSA-TV