Calling all bartenders: The Greeley Stampede needs your help

The Greeley Stampede is hiring more than 100 bartenders for the 12-day event that begins in June.

GREELEY, Colo. — If you're a bartender looking for some extra cash this summer, the Greeley Stampede might be for you.

The Greeley Stampede is hiring over 100 bartenders for this summer's 100th annual event which opens Thursday, June 23 and runs through Monday, July 4.

Applications are being accepted for the following positions: Bartenders, bar backs, beverage warehouse associates and brew crew team members.

Bar backs will assist bartenders by pouring beer and stocking bars. Beverage warehouse associates will work in the Stampede beverage warehouse and assist with product distribution across the park. Applicants must be 18 or older and able to work a minimum of five shifts throughout the 12-day event.

"Annually we hire over 100 seasonal employees to join us in putting on Northern Colorado’s premiere western celebration," said Morgan Moisey, Greeley Stampede Beverages Coordinator. "The bar staff play a key role in making the guest experience memorable in a fun, safe and enjoyable environment."

A list of job duties and descriptions for each position as well as applications can be found at GreeleyStampede.org. Applications for bar staff will be open through May 20 or until positions are filled.

For questions about bar staff at the Greeley Stampede, please contact Morgan Moisey at morgan@greeleystampede.org.

After being canceled in 2020, the Greeley Stampede returned in 2021 to celebrate all things Greeley with rodeos, concerts, carnival rides and games and Independence Day fireworks.

With over 220,000 annual visitors, the Stampede is expecting the 100th to draw even more people that want to celebrate the historic event.

The 2022 Superstars Series lineup at the Greeley Stampede will feature Brad Paisley, Stone Temple Pilots, Jeremy Camp, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell and more.

Greeley Stampede in Greeley, Colo. 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Our new stage is coming along nicely! Posted by Greeley Stampede on Friday, March 25, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.