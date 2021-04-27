Calling all bartenders: The Greeley Stampede needs your help

The Greeley Stampede is hiring more than 100 bartenders for the 12-day event that begins in June.

GREELEY, Colo. — If you're a bartender looking for some extra cash this summer, the Greeley Stampede might be for you.

The Greeley Stampede is hiring 100 bartenders for this summer's event, which takes place from Thursday, June 24 through Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Applications are being accepted for the following positions: Bartenders, bar managers, bartender lead, bar backs and brew crew team members.

Experienced bartenders should attend one of the Greeley Stampede Bartender Job Fairs if they are 21 years of age or older and able to work at least five of the 12 days of the event.

“Our bartenders play a large role in the overall experience of our guests,” said Morgan Moisey, Greeley Stampede Beverages Coordinator. “It’s important for us to find the right people. Bartenders are the face of the Stampede, making sure our guests have a fun, safe and enjoyable experience is our top priority.”

Bartender Job Fairs:

Sunday, May 2 — 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 13 — 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Both events will be held at the Greeley Stampede office, located at 600 N. 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631.

Bartenders must be able to attend one Alcohol Awareness Class and Responsible Alcohol Service Training. These classes will be held at the following facilities located at Island Grove Regional Park.

Thursday, June 3 — 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. 4-H Building (527 N. 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631)

Friday, June 11 — 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Exhibition Building (525 N. 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631)

Saturday, June 12 — 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Exhibition Building (525 N. 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631)



For more information, contact the Greeley Stampede at morgan@greeleystampede.org.

The 99th annual Greeley Stampede opens Thursday, June 24 and runs through Sunday, July 4, 2021. The event has been a Colorado tradition since 1922 focused on celebrating and preserving Colorado's Western heritage through rodeo, concerts, a carnival, vendor fair, food and more.

The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Greeley Stampede continues to work with state and local government to stay up-to-date on safe event guidelines and practices. Right now, the Greeley Stampede is planning to spread events around the park more to promote social distancing, schedule additional cleaning of high traffic areas and will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the park.

More information on guidelines will be available closer to the event.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

