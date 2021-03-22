Home Depot hiring more than 1,700 employees in Denver

The home-improvement chain says it will fill a range of full- and part-time jobs.

DENVER — The Home Depot is busy preparing for the spring gardening and home improvement season.

The home improvement chain announced Monday it plans on hiring more than 1,700 part-time and full-time positions in Denver.

The Home Depot said the Colorado in-store positions will focus on customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in store, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising.

The Atlanta-based company also said it will hire more than 1,500 associates across its 100 distribution centers in 80 markets this spring. These roles will focus on replenishing store inventory and helping pick and ship orders.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by texting JOBS to 52270 or online at careers.homedepot.com.

The Home Depot said its hires will receive on-the-job training, career growth opportunities, flexible schedules and expanded associate benefits.

