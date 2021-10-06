King Soopers, City Market to hire thousands in Colorado

New Kroger associates can start their career in as little as three days.

DENVER — King Soopers and City Market are on a mission to hire more than 1,900 workers.

The associates are needed in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles, the Kroger-owned grocery stores said in a statement.

King Soopers and City Market have announced a hybrid-hiring event, including virtual and on-site interviews, will take place Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"King Soopers/City Market is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gatherings and celebrations," said Jessica Trowbridge, King Soopers and City Market Corporate Affairs Leader.

"It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in Colorado, we’re committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules. We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be in-stock, fresh, and friendly."

To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, applicants can visit the King Soopers and City Market career site.

King Soopers and City Market said it offers resources, benefits and training as well as competitive wages and continued education and tuition reimbursement.

"We know that a career looks different for everyone, so we strive to provide the tools and support associates need to create their own path to success," said Trowbridge. "No matter where your journey begins, we have fresh opportunities for everyone."

