WATCH LIVE: State labor officials provide update on January unemployment in Colorado

CDLE will review the January 2021 employment situation in Colorado during a 10 a.m. briefing on Monday.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) is holding a news conference call Monday to review the January 2021 employment situation for Colorado.

9NEWS will live stream the 10 a.m. news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

According to CDLE's latest monthly report on the state's jobs picture, Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased in January to 6.6% from the revised December rate of 6.9%. The national unemployment rate dropped by four-tenths of a percentage point from December to 6.3%, CDLE said.

> Video above: CDLE's most recent update on unemployment in Colorado

Nonfarm payroll jobs in Colorado rose by 32,000 from December to January for a total of 2,658,700 jobs, according to a survey of business establishments.

Private sector payroll jobs increased by 28,400, while the government added 3,600 jobs. CDLE said Colorado has gained back 215,500 of the 375,800 nonfarm payroll jobs lost between February and April. That translates to a job recovery rate of 57.3%, which exceeds the U.S. rate of 55.8%, according to CDLE.

Other highlights from the household survey include:

Colorado’s labor force grew by 6,700 in January to 3,183,200. The labor force participation rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 68.6%.

The number of individuals employed in Colorado increased by 15,000 in January to 2,972,300, which represents 64.0% of the state’s 16+ population.

The Colorado counties with the highest unemployment rates in January were: Huerfano (9.8%), Pueblo (9.3%), Gilpin (8.1%), Fremont (8.1%), Las Animas (7.9%), and Mesa (7.9%). County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted and are directly comparable to Colorado’s January unadjusted rate of 6.9 percent.

Colorado’s peak unemployment rate, as recently revised, was 12.1% in April 2020, CDLE said.

Latest update on Colorado unemployment benefits paid out

CDLE estimated 11,944 new regular unemployment insurance (UI) claims were filed for the week ending March 6, and $32.5 million in benefits were paid out.

The regular UI data continue to be estimates adjusted for fraud, and CDLE said that there will be revisions made back through the roll out of the My UI system in January at some point.

There were also 1,454 new federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed the same week, CDLE reported.

CDLE said it has revised the number of initial PUA claims for the last four weeks, per DOL, to reflect only claimants who are filing new a PUA claim or who found intervening employment before reapplying to the PUA program.

Claims that were removed from the previous counts of initial PUA claims were existing claims that had a break in filing not related to new employment.

The updated PUA totals provided by CDLE are listed below:

Week ending Feb. 6: 520

Week ending Feb. 13: 198

Week ending Feb. 20: 166

Week ending Feb. 27: 2,137

For the week ending Feb. 27, a total of 207,686 continued claims were filed including 91,354 from regular UI, 56,267 from PUA, and 60,065 from the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program.

Since mid-March of 2020, CDLE estimates 857,960 regular UI claims have been filed, and a total of 1,114,359 claims have been filed including PUA benefits.