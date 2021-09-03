Lowe's is hiring in Denver for busy spring season

Lowe's plans to add more than 50,000 associates nationwide this spring.

DENVER — Lowe’s has announced plans to hire more than 600 associates in Denver as part of a plan to add more than 50,000 associates nationwide this spring.

Lowe’s is hiring seasonal and year-round part-time and full-time retail workers for jobs on the sales floor, cashiers and merchandise stockers.

The North Carolina-based home improvement chain said all hourly associates are eligible for quarterly profit-sharing bonuses. All hourly associates can also take advantage of health and wellness benefits ranging from health, vision and dental insurance to tuition reimbursement, 401(k) and discounted stock purchase plans, and paid volunteer time, according to Lowe's.

Job seekers can visit jobs.lowes.com/spring or text “JOBS” to LOWES (56937) to learn about nearby opportunities and apply.

Lowe’s and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ 300,000 associates.

