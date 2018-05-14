May graduates will earn about 5 percent more money in Denver annually compared with graduates across the rest of the country.

According to a new report, the average college graduate salary in Denver is $53,010, compared with $50,390 annually in the U.S.

Consulting firm Korn Ferry said it analyzed salaries of 310,000 entry-level positions from nearly 1,000 organizations across the United States to come up with its figures.

Of the top 10 U.S. cities, Denver ranks seventh, behind San Francisco ($63,995), New York ($60,972), Boston ($59,460), Los Angeles ($56,386), Chicago ($55,177), Philadelphia ($54,169) and Minneapolis ($53,766), and ahead of Dallas ($50,743) and Atlanta ($49,584).

