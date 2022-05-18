McDonald’s announces big hiring push in Colorado

McDonald’s said it has flexible schedules and ample opportunity for advancement.

DENVER — McDonald’s restaurants in Colorado want to hire nearly 6,000 employees this summer.

McDonald’s said it has 5,990 full-time and part-time positions that it hopes to fill. The restaurant chain added it will work to meet any candidate’s scheduling needs or work experience.

“People are the heart of our business, and the skills our crew members learn in our restaurants, like responsibility, teamwork and responsiveness, can open the door to a brighter future,” said Frankie Luther, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “As local business owners, we’re committed to empowering our employees and the communities we serve.”

"From advancement opportunities with a side of serving the community to flexible scheduling with a side of extra money for the school year, people who work at McDonald’s restaurants have access to a host of benefits to suit their needs," said a statement from McDonald's.

McDonald's said its workers can also earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisors through Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s education and career advising program.

Job seekers can visit jobs.mchire.com to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.

