Monarch Casino hiring 300 workers; jobs offered on the spot

Monarch offers shuttle service to Black Hawk from points around the Denver metro area.

BLACK HAWK, Colo. — Monarch Casino Resort Spa is looking to fill more than 300 openings at a job fair this week.

The Black Hawk casino said many workers could get hired on the spot at its job fair, which runs through Saturday.

Interested applicants can visit Monarch Casino Resort Spa’s Crystal Ballroom (5th floor from hotel lobby) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday or Saturday.

Monarch Casino is offering new workers competitive wages, a 401K+ match, two weeks PTO and holidays as well as health, life, dental, vision and short-term disability insurance.

Monarch said applicants don't need a car to get a job. Monarch offers a discounted shuttle with pick-up and drop-off locations all over the Denver area.

