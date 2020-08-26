Raising Cane’s hiring 100 workers for new Wheat Ridge location

Raising Cane’s plans to hire an additional 500 employees in the Denver area.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is planning to hire an additional 500 crew members in the Denver area, including 100 new workers at its first location in Wheat Ridge.

The new Wheat Ridge restaurant is located at 3660 Wadsworth Blvd.

Candidates interested in various positions at the Wheat Ridge Restaurant should apply at WorkAtCanes.com. Raising Cane's said applicants can expect to be contacted within 48 hours of applying.

“At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the way we treat our crew," said Wheat Ridge Area Leader of Restaurants Stefanie Magalei. "We know that if we can provide people a great place to work, where they can have fun while working hard, they’ll treat our customers better and they’ll consider starting or building their careers at Cane’s."

Raising Cane's said its workers never have to worry about working on a holiday because the chicken finger chain is closed on all major holidays including Christmas, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Labor Day. Raising Cane's also closes 30 minutes after kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday.

"We are committed to taking care of our crew, and during this pandemic Raising Cane’s has maintained our pledge of 'No Crew Left Behind,' avoiding furloughs and layoffs for all of our crew members," said Magalei. "I’m excited about the exceptional Crew that will join us in the Wheat Ridge community."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.