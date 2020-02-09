Raytheon hiring hundreds in Aurora as aerospace boom continues

Raytheon already employs 2,500 people in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Raytheon Technologies Corp. hasn’t changed plans for growth and continues recruiting to fill hundreds of aerospace-related software and technology jobs in Aurora.

“You’d think Covid would’ve slowed things down, but it absolutely has not,” said Bill Sullivan, Raytheon vice president and general manager of Raytheon Space & Intelligence.

The giant Waltham, Massachusetts-based defense contractor (NYSE: RTX) is hiring to fill 200 open positions in Aurora, where Raytheon already employs 2,500 people.

Depending on how fast Raytheon finds candidates, the number of open jobs could rise because of the company’s growth, said Sullivan, the business’ top local executive. Raytheon last year expected to increase its workforce in Aurora by 400 to 500 positions by 2024.

