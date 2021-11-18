$4,000 hiring bonus offered for new RTD workers

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is hiring bus and rail operators, technicians and mechanics and offering a $4,000 hiring bonus.
RTD said Thursday that in order to accommodate a resurgence in transit usage, it needs candidates for positions throughout the agency. The district added it has been impacted by the "Great Resignation" like other industries.
"RTD is comprised of people who move people and without frontline team members the agency could not realize its mission of making lives better through connections," said RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson.
RTD has openings in the following positions:
- Bus Operators
- Light Rail Operator/Engineers
- Commuter Rail Operator/Engineers
- Body Shop Technicians
- General Repair Mechanics
- Signal Power Maintainers
- Electro-Mechanics
- Facilities Maintenance Mechanics
RTD said it offers its employees growth opportunities, stability, and on-the-job training along with a comprehensive benefits package.
To learn more about available positions, visit the Careers page on RTD’s website.
