RTD hopes to fill 195 bus driver jobs with career fair

General repair mechanics start at $30.25 an hour and bus drivers at $24 an hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) hopes to put a dent in the 20-percent vacancy rate of its bus driver positions.

RTD is in need of 195 bus drivers out of 952 positions, as of September, and has 88 openings in bus maintenance out of 365 positions.

RTD will hold a three-day Bus Operations career fair to answer questions, show applicants around the facility and provide details about available RTD positions.

The job fair runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 3333 Ringsby Court in Denver. RTD said applications can be completed and submitted on site.

The starting hourly wage for bus operators is $24, plus a $4,000 signing bonus.

RTD said it also has part-time bus operator positions, requiring a commitment of at least 15 hours a week.

Bus maintenance jobs include general repair mechanics which start at $30.25 an hour and body shop technicians with a starting hourly wage of $27.98. Both positions are also eligible for a $4,000 signing bonus.

"We are looking for people who want careers," General Superintendent of Transportation Chris Deines said. "There are numerous possibilities throughout the agency. Come see what positions we have available that might fit what you’re looking for."

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Next with Kyle Clark

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.