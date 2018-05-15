RIFLE - To most people, the generic building in Rifle’s industrial park might not look like much, but contractor John Calderon see’s something special.

”Absolutely a center for learning," Calderon said.

He and his wife Cheryl Calderon are cleaning it up and adding equipment to turn the dark and dusty building into a trade school where the homeless can take a 12-month course in tile and stone work to get them back on their feet.

“Hopefully this is an example to so many people,” Cheryl Calderon said. “You don’t have to have a trade school, you can teach anyone a skill. If you’re a baker teach someone who to bake, if you’re a seamstress teach them to sew. Imagine how we could eradicate poverty if everyone used their talents to teach someone.”

Matt Renoux, KUSA

The school should have its lights on and be open by the fall, with around 10 students making up the first class ever.

“I will take everyone I can get, but they’re telling me 10 to start off with and then grow the numbers from there,” John Calderon said.

After recently becoming Catholic, John Calderon said he was inspired through his faith and wanted to do more than just hand out money to people on the streets.

Matt Renoux, KUSA

“I want to teach them a valuable skill to support themselves,” he said. “Come out with an education to support themselves – it doesn’t get any better than that.'

© 2018 KUSA