Retirement home in Steamboat Springs offers housing to employees

Casey’s Pond retirement community is trying a creative idea to deal with the labor shortage and rising cost of housing by offering housing to employees.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Casey’s Pond retirement community in Steamboat Springs is taking 20 apartments at their facility and using them as an incentive to make sure they have enough employees.

It's a plan executive director Brad Boatright says could help keep the retirement community staffed up during the labor shortage and when housing prices continue to rise.

“What we’re trying to do is overcome that barrier to make sure we have the staff that can provide the services we promised," Boatright said.

The retirement community has about 100 residents and needs about 130 people on staff, and they’re looking to potential employees on the Front Range to help fill positions.

“The location to the Front Range is perfect,” said Boatright. “We’re looking at creating temp opportunities here where someone can come up three days, stay, enjoy Steamboat, go back home [and] have their time. And then begin to have a relationship here at Casey's Pond."

Some positions available are traveling nurses, chefs, transportation, maintenance, fitness and wellness therapist, dining, and hospitality.

