DENVER — Over 300 Sysco-Denver Teamsters Union members went on strike at Sysco-Denver Sunday after accusing the company of unfair labor practices.

Sysco's contract proposal was rejected partly over unfair safety and work issues, according to Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 455, Steve Varima.

“It would threaten the safety of workers and the commuting public by placing performance standards on drivers," he said.

Varima added that the company has refused to address the union's "very real safety concerns created by demanding drivers do more and do it faster in a state where our members and everyone else on the roadways already face significant challenges."

The union said Teamsters Local 455 represents the drivers and warehousemen who are currently striking.

Teamster members of the Sysco-Denver work at restaurants, schools, hospitals and other organizations throughout Colorado.

