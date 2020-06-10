These are the highest-paying jobs in the Denver metro (new for 2020)

Here's a look at the jobs paying more than $150,000 in the Denver metro area.

DENVER — Once again, health care fields, and physicians in particular, continue to dominate the highest-paying jobs in the Denver metro, based on the most recent statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The ranking of the top 25 jobs — in this case, those earning $150,000 or more — is based on BLS's annual mean wage data for each profession in the 10-county Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan statistical area, as of May 2019, the most recent data available. The BLS has not yet released salary data gathered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Only professions that employ at least 100 people in metro Denver are included. In some cases, the BLS job classifications lump together common occupations, such as "legal occupations, all." In other cases, certain jobs — like "manager" or "surgeon" — are divided up into different classifications based on specialty.

Some occupations dropped several spots in the ranking since last year, including “athletes and sports competitors” and “pediatricians, general.” Others saw a bump in average salaries, such as “sales managers” and “computer and information systems managers.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more Colorado news delivered right to your inbox.