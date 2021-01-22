x
Top jobs hiring in Colorado right now

Many employers are still hiring those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

DENVER — Truck drivers and registered nurses are among the jobs most in-demand in Colorado this month, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) and the TalentFound Network.  

Other top jobs include:

  • Software developers
  • Customer service representatives
  • Marketing managers
  • Sales managers

>> The video above explains the CDLE new unemployment benefit system and related challenges to benefit distribution.

For those looking to work from home, the CDLE report shows employers are seeking:

  • Software developers 
  • Sofware quality and assurance analysts
  • Insurance sales agents
  • Customer service representatives 

The same report states there are more than 65,000 thousand job openings in the state. The industries hiring are:

  • Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services (26,859)
  • Professional, scientific, and technical services (20,480)
  • Retail trade (18,679)

The top essential skills in job postings, according to the report are communications, management, customer service, sales and leadership.

CDLE and its partners hold free training and resources for job seekers every week. For a complete list of events, workshops and training opportunities, visit the CDLE calendar here.

