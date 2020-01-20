DENVER — Danny Combs was living the good life. He hung out with world-class country music superstars like Taylor Swift and Faith Hill in Nashville, Tennessee, in the early 2000s. He was doing what he loved for a living: playing and teaching music.

Then life got even better with a family — wife, daughter and a son named Dylan.

Then, change.

At age 2, Dylan showed delays in speech and social development — signs of autism. Tests at Vanderbilt University confirmed autism spectrum disorder, or ASD.

“When Dylan was diagnosed, I honestly struggled for a while,” said Combs, who did a deep dive to learn all he could about autism and help his son. “I read all the statistics and it was frightening.”

One stat that echoed in Combs’ mind: Unemployment for those with ASD was about 90%, according to advocacy group Autism Speaks. And a college degree only drops that number to 85%.

“The idea of my son having a 90% chance of not having a job was not okay to me,” he told Denver Business Journal.

