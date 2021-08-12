United Airlines to host career fair at Empower Field

Anyone who attends United’s career fair will have the chance to win two roundtrip domestic United Economy tickets.

DENVER — Looking for driven and passionate workers, United Airlines will host a career fair in downtown Denver this month.

United's fair will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the United Club at Empower Field at Mile High.

United said it has roles available for ramp service employees, customer service representatives, technical operations positions and flight attendants. Positions are available for both part-time and full-time roles. Select roles include a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

“Due to our current and planned growth in Denver, these jobs can be the gateway to an enjoyable lifelong career,” said Matt Miller, United’s vice president for Airport Operations at Denver International Airport (DIA).

“United provides excellent benefits and travel privileges, career development and training, and a diverse employee base. I look forward to welcoming new members to our team, where we are proud to be Denver’s most reliable airline, a city we have served for more than 80 years.”

United said anyone who attends the fair will have the chance to win two roundtrip domestic United Economy tickets. Those interested in entering can fill out a short registration form. All attendees will receive a coupon code for 20% off a future United flight.

Advance registration is not needed to attend, and attendees can visit anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Free parking will be available in Lot C near Gate 2 to access the United’s West Club Lounge. Once in Lot C, attendees can walk toward the stadium to Gate 2, which is a small double-glass door entrance.

Attire for the event is casual and anyone attending is encouraged to bring their resume. Face coverings will be available onsite and are required for anyone not fully vaccinated.

Additional career fair information, can be found at United.com/DENcareers. For anyone unable to attend the career fair, they can apply for roles at United.com/careers.

United Airline said it is operating more than 90 percent of its domestic schedule compared to 2019 and that with more than 470 daily departures at DIA, it is the hub's largest operator.

