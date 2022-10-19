Looking for a job? UPS is hiring thousands in Colorado

DENVER — UPS has announced will hire 2,455 seasonal workers in Denver ahead of a very busy holiday shipping season.
Because of the anticipated annual increase in package volume that ramps up in October, UPS said it expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees nationally.
In Denver, UPS is primarily hiring seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers.
UPS said it has reimagined its approach to holiday hiring, with a process that now takes 25 minutes for most people from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer.
Seasonal package car driver positions begin at up to $30 per hour, and tractor-trailer driver positions begin with an $8,750 sign-on bonus + $0.71/mile + $30 per hour for loading time/delays and weekly subsistence pay for Team Drivers, UPS said.
“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” Nando Cesarone, U.S. Operations Executive Vice President and President, said. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”
Last year, nearly 35,000 seasonal UPS employees earned permanent positions after the holiday season.
Applicants can apply at jobs-ups.com.
Local UPS facilities
- Commerce City – 5020 Ivy St, Commerce City
- Aurora – 19500 E 23rd Ave, Aurora
- Englewood – 13101 James E Casey Ave, Englewood
- Denver International Airport – 26400 E 75th Ave, Denver
