US Postal Service looks to fill 1,000 jobs with 'Mega Blitz' hiring fair in Colorado

The hiring "Mega Blitz" for 1,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks runs through Saturday.

DENVER — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is holding a week-long job fair before the busy holiday season.

The hiring "Mega Blitz" for 1,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks will run through Saturday, Oct. 29, at 14 postal facilities across Colorado.

The available positions offer starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour, and according to the release, are great for anyone seeking fast-paced, rewarding work environments with good pay. The jobs are the first step that could lead to long-term careers for USPS.

“The key to success for any football team, including our hometown Broncos, is the consistent recruitment of quality players,” USPS Colorado District Manager Jason McMahill said. “In the case of this Mega Blitz hiring event, we’re looking for 1,000 superstar recruits to help stock our roster and lead the Postal Service to victory on the field of customer service!”

Colorado postal facilities that will host job fairs through Oct. 29:

USPS personnel will be onsite at the job fairs to answer questions, assist potential applicants and provide detailed information about available positions.

Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at usps.com/careers.

Below are the USPS employment requirements:

Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.

Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment.

Must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory.

Must provide recent employment history.

Must have a safe driving record (if applicable to the position).





