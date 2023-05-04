USPS holding its biggest Colorado job fair

The calendar may say August, but the Postal Service is busily preparing for what is anticipated to be a busy holiday season.

DENVER — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is preparing for the upcoming holiday season by holding its biggest hiring event in Colorado.

USPS said it is currently hiring more than 1,000 employees to work at processing facilities and post offices along the Colorado Front Range.

USPS will hold its largest Colorado career fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Denver General Mail Facility at 7500 E. 53rd Place.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide information about available positions, answer questions, and walk future employees through the application process.

USPS said its starting pay range is $18.22 to $22.13 per hour depending on the position, paid bi-weekly. Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits including health and life insurance choices, pension benefits and a thrift savings plan program, and sick and vacation time.

U.S. Postal Service positions open now include entry level, temporary, part time, and career opportunities that vary by geographical location.

