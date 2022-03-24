Water World, Elitch Gardens hiring thousands

Summer is right around the corner and Colorado's theme and water parks need workers.

DENVER — Colorado's largest theme and water parks are gearing up for the summer with the hiring of thousands of workers.

Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park is looking for 1,500 people this season and Water World Colorado aims to hire more than 1,000 employees.

“When one joins the Elitch Gardens team, they get the opportunity to meet, work with and befriend hundreds of fellow employees from the Denver area and around the globe.” said Elitch Gardens' Director of Operations and Human Resources Rachel Shapiro.

“They have fun and experience memories that last a lifetime all while strengthening their job skills and resumes.”

Water World

Water World is hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 24 in its parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8801 North Pecos Street.

The Federal Heights water park hopes to fill many of its 1,000 available jobs in food service, lifeguarding, park safety, guest services, park services, bar service and more.

Workers receive a free season pass and get discounted tickets for family and friends, plus discounted dining and free beverages. Water World employees must be a minimum age of 14 and turn age 15 by Sept. 1, 2022.

Everyone who can is encouraged to apply in advance and learn more about various jobs and specific details waterworldcolorado.com/jobshop.

Elitch Gardens

Elitch Gardens has begun hiring more than 1,500 workers ahead of opening day on Saturday, April 23.

The park offers positions in over 15 departments with varying experience levels and positions for ages "16 to infinity." Various positions are available in maintenance, security, food service, park services, ride operations, retail, games, lifeguarding, guest services, cash control and various internships.

Elitch Gardens employees enjoy free park admission on their off days, free tickets for friends and family, employee exclusive events and more.

Interested applicants can apply online at elitchgardens.com/jobs. For more information, applicants can call Elitch Gardens Human Resources at 303-595-0880.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.