'It's a career highlight': Joe Buck talks about his week hosting 'Jeopardy!'

ST. LOUIS — Fresh off becoming one of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, St. Louis native broadcaster Joe Buck is about to step into the spotlight again. This time, he's hosting one of the most beloved shows in the history of American television.

Buck's turn as guest host of "Jeopardy!" has arrived, with his episodes set to air on 5 On Your Side and throughout the country.

Buck talked with "Jeopardy!" about why it was something he wanted to do, his memories of Alex Trebek and what his family is looking forward to. You can read and watch the full interview by clicking here.

Buck said once he was immersed in the environment of the show, it gave him an even greater appreciation for what the program produced.

"I was just a fan. I was somebody that uses it as appointment television. It's a way for me to see if any of my education from high school, or college or conversations at parties has stuck," Buck told Jeopardy!. "But now to be on the inside of it, see how it works, see the intensity of the game ... I will go home with a newfound appreciation for something I already appreciated."

You can bet Buck's episodes will be appointment television for his family, including his mom, who he said was probably the most excited family member about his turn as guest host.

"My mom. My mommy. She's 81, an avid watcher, somebody who was a huge Alex Trebek fan," Buck said. "So when I told the family I think she probably reacted with the most enthusiasm, but really everybody was. Because it's something different for me. I've done Super Bowls, World Series and U.S. Opens ... but to get to stand on this stage and host this show is really a career highlight."

Buck also said the late Trebek was a fan of his famous father, former Cardinals and national broadcaster Jack Buck.

"I heard a while ago that Alex was a fan of my father's, which meant a lot. My dad's a Hall of Fame broadcaster in both baseball and football and to hear that really gave me a jolt of pride for my dad, and for us," Buck said. "But I read (Trebek's) book cover to cover and getting to know him that way through his own words and his philanthropical side, which I had no idea was as extensive as it is, really rounded out the person."

The always-cool Buck did say there were a bit of nerves at play stepping out on the legendary stage, but that after a while he settled in.

As part of Buck's turn as a guest host, "Jeopardy!" will make a donation to a charity of his choice based on the cumulative winnings of all contestants competing during his week. Buck chose for the donation to go to KidSmart, a charity in St. Louis he has been involved with for nearly 20 years that helps kids in need get school supplies.

"Very simply, the money that's raised goes directly to underprivileged kids who need basic school supplies," Buck said. "The stuff we take for granted, they don't have."

Buck's episodes of "Jeopardy!" can be seen at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9-13 on 5 On Your Side.