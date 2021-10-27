Firefighter dies responding to fire in Yuma County cornfield

Larry Wyant died Tuesday after a shift in winds pushed the flames toward him, according to the Joes Fire Department.

JOES, Colo. — A firefighter with the Joes Fire Department in Yuma County died Tuesday on the same day that community members gathered to remember another firefighter who had died just days earlier.

In a Facebook post, JFD wrote that firefighter Larry Wyant died while fighting a fire sparked by a combine in a cornfield near Highway 36 and County Road T in southern Yuma County.

"Every volunteer firefighter stopped what they were doing to come together and help and get containment of this fire," the post says.

They were dealing with strong winds of about 30 mph with up to 60 mph gusts, according to the post. The wind direction also changed multiple times which led to the death of Wyant, the post says.

He was caught by the running fire when the winds suddenly changed directions and the flames moved toward, according to the post.

Flags around the state were flying at half-staff Tuesday in honor of Yuma volunteer firefighter Darcy Stallings. He was killed in a car crash while responding to a call in his personal vehicle on Oct. 21.

Stallings, 34, was headed south in his own pickup truck on County Road G just before 5:45 p.m. when he crashed into the back of a semi-truck at high speed.

He died at the scene, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Yuma has an all-volunteer fire department. The firefighters don’t make a salary and often respond to calls in their own vehicles if they aren’t near the fire station.

Businesses, offices and city hall all closed early on Tuesday so that everyone in town could attend the service for a Stallings.

"I hope the outpouring of the community will help Darcy’s family get through this as best as they can," said Yuma Town Manager Scott Moore said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS