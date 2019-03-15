COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Actor, pro wrestler and media personality John Cena is offering words of encouragement to Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel, who was injured in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect on Aug. 2.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared the video message from Cena on Friday.

Cena recorded the video from the Vancouver set of his new movie, Playing With Fire.

"I'm kind of marooned here in Vancouver, but I saw on the web machine your story, your fantastic story or perseverance and grit just in the face of adversity," said Cena. "You are surrounded by those you love and those who support you and that's extra special."

Colorado Springs Police Department

"I also saw that you were surrounded by a small action figure that bears the likeness to the man before you, only with a different haircut," added Cena. "Now the Colorado Springs Police Department said they would release the meaning of that action figure later on in the week, which I am [waiting] with bated breath to figure out why I'm on your shoulder. Is it that maybe when times get a little bit difficult you need somebody to punch? That's okay, I'll be that guy. Or maybe it's because of the three words that I hold so close to my heart: Never give up. Words that you embody."

Officer Cem Duzel of the Colorado Springs Police Department. (Photo: Colorado Springs Police Department)

"I think your journey and your perseverance and strength has been amazing. I wanted to send you a personal message of thank you. Thank you for putting your story and message on the internet, and moreover, thank you for involving me in whatever capacity, whether it's a punching bag or form of inspiration. Any [way] that I can help, I'm very honored to be a part of such an amazing story. Thanks, man."

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they're taking Cena's message of #NeverGiveUp to heart and are hopeful Cena will be able to visit Duzel in the future.

John Cena attends the LA premiere of 'Bumblebee' at TCL Chinese Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP



SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS