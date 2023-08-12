Iconic Colorado photographer passes away after cancer battle

John Fielder photographed Colorado's beauty for 50 years.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Award-winning nature photographer John Fielder died Friday after a battle with cancer.

Fielder had documented the Colorado landscapes through his camera lenses since 1973. He's probably best known for his "Colorado 1870-2000" photograph book series that he made in partnership with History Colorado. In that series, Fielder matched photos taken by William Henry Jackson more than 100 years prior.

Fielder was also a strong supporter of nature preservation efforts around the state. His photographs moved people and garnered him recognition and awards including the Sierra Club's Ansel Adams Award in 1993 and the Aldo Leopold Foundation's Achievement Award in 2011. He was the first individual to be awarded the latter award.

Earlier this year, Fielder announced he was donating 5,000 photographs to History Colorado.

Below are some of Fielder's photographs that were entrusted to the museum.

"My goal was always to reveal and preserve the essence of the place that I think is the most beautiful on Earth: Colorado," Fielder said in January. "I am humbled that these photos have inspired others and spurred the passage of numerous environmental protection projects and laws across this beautiful state that I love and cherish."

Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement on Fielder's passing:

“I am saddened by the loss of John Fielder, who captured Colorado’s iconic beauty during his 50 years as a nature photographer. His unique talent and work allowed him to showcase our state to millions across the world and he will be dearly missed. My condolences to his family and friends. I hope that we can all follow his example to appreciate and preserve our outdoor lands.”

Fielder's family will hold a private memorial service at a later date, according to a report from Summit Daily.

