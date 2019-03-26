DENVER — A chase that began in Adams County has resulted in an hours-long closure of Josephine Street in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood.

The road is closed between East 3rd Avenue and East 6th Avenue for the investigation, according to a Tweet from the Denver police department. They're assisting the Adams County Sheriff's office since the chase ended within city limits.

No details about the initial chase are available at this time. In a Tweet around 4:30 a.m. the Adams County sheriff's office said a press release would be issued. There were no updates as of 6:45 a.m.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS