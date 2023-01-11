Judge dismisses Club Q contempt case against sheriff's office

The allegations were raised by defense attorneys for the alleged Club Q shooter, in regards to the suspect's 2021 bomb threat case.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An El Paso County judge on Wednesday heard from attorneys representing former El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder wanting to dismiss a contempt allegation against their client for allegedly leaking sealed document to the media.

The allegations raised by the defense attorneys for Anderson Aldrich, the alleged Club Q shooter, were in regards to Aldrich's 2021 bomb threat case where Aldrich allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb and told their grandparents that they wanted to be "the next mass shooter."

Aldrich's defense attorney Joseph Archambault argued that Elder, or someone working for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, must have leaked sealed documents to the press while the seal order for the case was still active.

In August 2022, Aldrich's case was dismissed and sealed by an El Paso County judge because Aldrich's mother and grandparents ignored subpoenas and refused to testify, according to 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen.

