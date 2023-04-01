Judge rules DPS must lift ban on Brandon Pryor during appeal

Pryor was banned from campus for what Denver Public Schools called "repeated abusive, bullying, threatening, and intimidating" behavior.

DENVER — A federal judge has ruled Denver Public Schools must lift its ban prohibiting a man who co-founded one of its schools from being on school property.

Brandon Pryor sued the district after it issued the ban. In December, a federal judge said the district's ban on Pryor couldn't stand. The district has since appealed that decision.

This week, a judge said the district could not enforce its ban during the appeal.

Pryor is a co-founder of the Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy and was a volunteer football coach for the Far Northeast Warriors.

In October, the district sent him a letter saying his

"repeated abusive, bullying, threatening, and intimidating" behavior was harmful to students and staff and he wouldn't be allowed on most district property.

He was removed from that coaching position and was prohibited from volunteering or participating in any district sporting events. He was allowed access to the two schools his sons go to, and events open to the general public.

The district detailed incidents going back to 2020, somewhere they described Pryor as "hostile" and accuse him of swearing at district employees.

Pryor said there were "maybe one or two instances" in which he swore at district employees.

He described himself as "the most vocal advocate for Black students in this district."

Pryor said his comments were free speech and that he never threatened or harmed anyone.

“They’re focused on all of the wrong things. They want us to focus on this so they can continue with the status quo and continue oppressing Black students, brown students and families all across the district," he said in October. "We're going to continue to fight until we get the desired result, and that's equity and justice. Racial justice inside of this district is what we're after."