WATCH LIVE: Protest organized in downtown Denver to bring attention to May 1 police shooting

Protesters want DPD to release body camera footage of the incident, as well as the autopsy report.

DENVER — A crowd began to gather near the Colorado Capitol Friday evening to call attention to a May 1 officer-involved shooting in Denver that left a 21-year-old man dead.

The Denver Party for Socialism and Liberation (Denver PSL) organized the protest, which it said was also meant to raise awareness for other men and women who died in Denver Police Department (DPD) custody.

The May 1 incident involved William Debose, who was shot near West Colfax Avenue and South Federal Boulevard. At the time, DPD said officers saw him speeding from westbound Interstate 70 and onto I-25, prompting them to request assistance from a police helicopter that was already in the air.

Police said when Debose’s vehicle exited onto Colfax, officers tried to pull it over. The car briefly stopped and a passenger got out, before continuing down Colfax, according to police.

Police said the helicopter then pulled the vehicle onto a private access drive in the parking lot of the Denver Public Library's Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales branch, and that Debose and a woman got out and started walking away together.

Police said officers spoke to the pair and gave them commands to put their hands in the air. Both complied, but police said Debose ran toward the vehicle, prompting a uniformed officer to follow him on foot.

According to police, Debose took a gun out of his waistband, and the officer shot Debose four times. Debose died at the hospital.

In a news release, Denver PSL said “Debose was shot to death … after being targeted for a speeding violation.”

They are asking DPD to release body camera footage of the incident to the family’s lawyer, as well as the autopsy results.

Friday’s demonstration will link to ongoing protests demanding justice for Minneapolis man George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

Denver PSL also listed numerous other in-custody deaths in recent years, including:

- Elijah McClain, 21

- Michael Marshall, 50

- Jessie Hernandez, 17

- Marvin Booker, 56

- Paul Castaway, 35

- Ryan Ronquillo, 20

- Naeschylus Carter-Vinzant, 37

This protest comes after multiple days of protests at the Colorado State Capitol to bring attention to police violence and systemic racism.

Some led to clashes with police that prompted a judge to restrict DPD's use of less-lethal weapons like tear gas and rubber bullets.

Recent protests have been largely peaceful.